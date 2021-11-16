Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC is a leading provider of engineered lifting solutions including boom trucks, cranes, rough terrain forklifts, and special mission oriented vehicles. Through their subsidiaries, they manufacture and market a comprehensive line of boom trucks and sign cranes. Their boom trucks and crane products are primarily used in industrial projects, energy exploration and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction. The Manitex Liftking subsidiary, which includes the Noble forklift product line, manufactures and sells a complete line of rough terrain forklifts and special mission oriented vehicles, as well as other specialized carriers, heavy material handling transporters and steel mill equipment. “

NASDAQ MNTX opened at $7.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.14 million, a P/E ratio of 100.43, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05. Manitex International has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. Manitex International had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 0.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manitex International will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 11.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 9.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 1,065.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manitex International during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

