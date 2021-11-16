Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.69

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.69 and traded as high as $9.47. Manning & Napier shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 56,370 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Manning & Napier from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $172.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 34.45%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Manning & Napier’s dividend payout ratio is 18.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Manning & Napier by 243.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manning & Napier by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Manning & Napier by 130.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Manning & Napier by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Manning & Napier by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 184,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manning & Napier Company Profile (NYSE:MN)

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

