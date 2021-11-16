Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price objective upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of MFC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.32. 262,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,284. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 42,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 41.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 36.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

