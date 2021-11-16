Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$29.50 at Evercore

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Evercore from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s current price.

MFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.31.

TSE:MFC traded up C$0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,932,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,713,812. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$21.05 and a 1-year high of C$27.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.57.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$530,236.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$135,741.12. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$321,845.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$227,607.84. Insiders have sold a total of 36,909 shares of company stock worth $924,765 in the last three months.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

