Maple (MPL) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $696,312.00

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 15th. In the last seven days, Maple has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Maple coin can now be purchased for $19.44 or 0.00030725 BTC on major exchanges. Maple has a market capitalization of $54.32 million and approximately $696,312.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00050416 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.65 or 0.00223883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00086458 BTC.

Maple Profile

Maple (MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,794,482 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

