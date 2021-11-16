Mariner LLC Acquires 5,210 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 3.6% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 3.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 16,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

Corning stock opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.81 and a 52 week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

