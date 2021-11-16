Mariner LLC Buys 2,938 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 85,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 435,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,096,000 after purchasing an additional 235,308 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,358,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,292,000 after acquiring an additional 170,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. CIBC upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.48.

Shares of RY stock opened at $105.81 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.51.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.