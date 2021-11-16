Mariner LLC Buys 3,458 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,669 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. National Pension Service increased its holdings in General Motors by 2.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $123,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,677 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 32.2% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,286,000 after purchasing an additional 174,010 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in General Motors by 476.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,357,000 after purchasing an additional 326,267 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 111.6% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $62.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average is $55.88. The stock has a market cap of $91.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. General Motors has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

