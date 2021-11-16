Mariner LLC Cuts Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Mariner LLC lowered its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 132.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,762,000 after purchasing an additional 121,143 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,209,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,024,000 after buying an additional 34,041 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,950,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAL. Truist upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In other news, Director Steven J. Hilton acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $118.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.19. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $124.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

