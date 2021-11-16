Mariner LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,585 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after buying an additional 87,563 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $60,570,000 after buying an additional 29,443 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 56,681 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 21,665 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 14,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,087 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

In related news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,646 shares of company stock worth $10,068,422. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $74.21 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $47.96 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day moving average is $69.65. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.95%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

