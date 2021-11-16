Mariner LLC Purchases 160,781 Shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) by 80.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,781 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.61% of Gamida Cell worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth approximately $3,391,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gamida Cell by 191.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 137,687 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gamida Cell by 7.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,131,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 82,896 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 43,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Gamida Cell in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23.

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

