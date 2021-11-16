Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 619.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,042 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $13,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 26.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $261,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,590 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,032 in the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

MAR stock opened at $155.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.61. The stock has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 109.63 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.50 and a 1 year high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

