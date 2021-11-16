Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 188,819 Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 188,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,159,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.12% of Envista at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Envista by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Envista by 1.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Envista by 9.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in shares of Envista by 0.6% during the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 90,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Envista by 8.8% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on NVST. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $42.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.72.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

