Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,275 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 314,806 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 203,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,602,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth about $1,016,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,741 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,489 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,981,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 106,614 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,444,000 after buying an additional 24,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total value of $4,171,565.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,022 shares of company stock worth $5,044,219. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Splunk in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.83.

Shares of SPLK opened at $137.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.90. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $207.40.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

