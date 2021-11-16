Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,889 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 114,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,681,000 after purchasing an additional 34,297 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 107,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,080,000 after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total transaction of $2,401,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $527.00 to $589.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.96.

Shares of AVGO opened at $565.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $232.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $374.00 and a 52-week high of $567.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.82%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.