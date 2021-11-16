Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 73.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392,919 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $9,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,532,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,859,000 after acquiring an additional 533,997 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,343,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,076,000 after acquiring an additional 55,746 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 18.5% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,440,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,887,000 after acquiring an additional 537,240 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 14.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,324,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,738,000 after acquiring an additional 411,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,090,000 after acquiring an additional 66,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%.

In other news, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 263,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $5,574,907.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Browne sold 47,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $1,000,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 651,289 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,091 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth.

