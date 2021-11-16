Marshall Wace LLP Invests $8.72 Million in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 896,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,718,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in North Atlantic Acquisition by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NAAC opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

