Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 613,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,616,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.10% of Arrival as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARVL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrival by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,551,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,028,000 after buying an additional 625,521 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrival in the second quarter valued at about $153,645,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arrival in the first quarter valued at about $83,061,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrival in the second quarter valued at about $13,696,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arrival by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 17,567 shares during the period. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARVL opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. Arrival has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $37.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Arrival in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Arrival Company Profile

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

