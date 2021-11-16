Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,706 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in GDS were worth $8,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $58.92 on Tuesday. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $49.16 and a one year high of $116.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.30 and its 200 day moving average is $65.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDS. Morgan Stanley downgraded GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on GDS from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

