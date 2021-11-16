Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 40,573 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 302.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,573 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 155,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after buying an additional 44,662 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 85,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DGX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $146.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

