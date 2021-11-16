Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 40,574 Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 40,574 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 246.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 15.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 8.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 419,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,905 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the first quarter worth about $406,000. Institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNP opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.81. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $42.92 and a twelve month high of $58.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.92.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $114.62 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $2.4742 dividend. This is a positive change from China Petroleum & Chemical’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.98. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

