Marshall Wace North America L.P. Decreases Stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,455 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $7,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,431,000 after acquiring an additional 350,872 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 4,455.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,415,000 after acquiring an additional 304,990 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 348,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,719,000 after acquiring an additional 207,015 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,200,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 906,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,300,000 after buying an additional 153,622 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLNE opened at $112.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.86. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.23 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 64.01% and a net margin of 42.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,227,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

