Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 71,415 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2,636.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 71,415 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1,592.9% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $150.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.91. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $150.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.09%.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.47.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 345,380 shares of company stock worth $49,569,018. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

