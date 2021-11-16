Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases New Shares in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 411,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 1.00% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XENE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $36.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.19. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.83.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.