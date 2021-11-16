Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases Shares of 237,483 TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 237,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,131,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter valued at about $221,829,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $77,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $34,529,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $32,439,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $30,760,000. 20.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TASK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TaskUs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TaskUs from $43.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

TASK opened at $63.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.70. TaskUs, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $85.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $121,331,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

