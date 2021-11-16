Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 13,529 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,529 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $8,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank stock opened at $160.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $116.29 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.96.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.24.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

