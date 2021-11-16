Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Short Interest Down 97.2% in October

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the October 14th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MARUY opened at $89.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.02. Marubeni has a one year low of $57.24 and a one year high of $93.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.82.

MARUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

