Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391,200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,524,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,513,000 after acquiring an additional 24,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,951 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $238.55 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $174.28 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.73 and a 200 day moving average of $224.64.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

