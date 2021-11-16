Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 245 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 245 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Stryker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,428,128,000 after acquiring an additional 210,940 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Stryker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,685,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,772 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stryker by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $784,551,000 after acquiring an additional 216,709 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $737,558,000 after buying an additional 133,531 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $706,895,000 after buying an additional 568,957 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $261.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.09.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

