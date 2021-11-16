Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 245 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 245 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Stryker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,428,128,000 after acquiring an additional 210,940 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Stryker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,685,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,772 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stryker by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $784,551,000 after acquiring an additional 216,709 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $737,558,000 after buying an additional 133,531 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $706,895,000 after buying an additional 568,957 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of SYK stock opened at $261.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16.
In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.09.
Stryker Company Profile
Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.
