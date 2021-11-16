Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total transaction of $1,058,115.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,400,673.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,445,610 shares of company stock worth $2,639,014,401. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA opened at $1,013.39 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $404.09 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $889.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $738.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.96, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $744.40.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.