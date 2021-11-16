Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Invests $102,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 122 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,029,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 3.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 23.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $35,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $953.24 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $663.24 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $145.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $899.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $889.12.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

