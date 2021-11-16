Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Invests $57,000 in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Kroger by 11.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 18.0% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 15,090 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 1.5% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 660,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 40.4% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 303,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 87,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 8.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.24.

Kroger stock opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.38%.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

