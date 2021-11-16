Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Makes New $130,000 Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $226,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

NYSE TRV opened at $158.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.57 and a 52-week high of $163.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.75. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.