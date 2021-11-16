Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $298.78 on Monday. Masimo has a 1-year low of $205.10 and a 1-year high of $303.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 74.51 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.87 and its 200-day moving average is $258.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total value of $5,518,827.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $8,714,103.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,528 shares of company stock valued at $15,285,649 in the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc raised its position in Masimo by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,324,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Masimo by 30.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Masimo by 27.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the second quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

