Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 527,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,142 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.19% of Masonite International worth $59,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masonite International by 24.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the first quarter worth $175,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $115.68 on Tuesday. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $88.18 and a twelve month high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.