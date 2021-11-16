Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.950-$8.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion.

Shares of DOOR opened at $115.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $88.18 and a twelve month high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Masonite International will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Masonite International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 215.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Masonite International worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

