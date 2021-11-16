Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 47.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,894 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Materion by 9.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 3.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 186,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 26.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 8,761 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 53.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,408,000 after buying an additional 86,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 2.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $92.78 on Tuesday. Materion Co. has a one year low of $57.25 and a one year high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.75.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 16.27%.

MTRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

