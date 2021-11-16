Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 47.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,894 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Materion during the second quarter worth $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 572.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 3,237.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 435.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Materion alerts:

MTRN opened at $92.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.75. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $57.25 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Materion’s payout ratio is 16.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Materion Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.