Maverick Capital Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $33,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NOC opened at $360.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $368.91 and a 200 day moving average of $367.55. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $408.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

