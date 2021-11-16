Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect Maxeon Solar Technologies to post earnings of ($1.42) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $729.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $57.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) by 243.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,788 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Maxeon Solar Technologies worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAXN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

