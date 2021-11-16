Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS)

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and set a $10.25 price target (down previously from $13.75) on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a report on Friday, August 20th.

RSLS stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. ReShape Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $32.31. The company has a market cap of $35.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter.

In other ReShape Lifesciences news, CFO Thomas Stankovich bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,613 shares in the company, valued at $56,713.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton P. Bandy sold 12,565 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $34,805.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 559,085 shares of company stock worth $1,633,772.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences by 2,631,525.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,265 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 105,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,389 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 46,112 shares during the period. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 7.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. It operates through the following segments: Lap-Band, ReShape Vest and ReShapeCare and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation Device. The company is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

