McAdam LLC Acquires New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 374 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $679.33 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.84 and a 1 year high of $690.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.91 billion, a PE ratio of 61.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $629.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $557.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,290 shares of company stock valued at $77,504,021. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

