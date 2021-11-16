McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Cut by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 58,257 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,046,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $252.94 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $257.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.62. The company has a market capitalization of $189.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.20%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

