MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MDJM during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MDJM during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MDJM during the first quarter valued at $92,000. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDJM stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,742. MDJM has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11.

Mdjm Ltd. is a holding company. Through Tianjin Mingda Jiahe Real Estate Co Ltd., it provides real estate agency services. Its services include real estate consulting services,and independent training. The company was founded on January 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Tianjin, China.

