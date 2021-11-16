Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative net margin of 73.60% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%.

Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.16. 124,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,214. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Medalist Diversified REIT has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.44%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 168.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 61,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 183.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 152,762 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 218,123.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 479,872 shares in the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

