Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Medallion Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Medallion Financial stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $210.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.79. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $9.50.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Medallion Financial by 281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.