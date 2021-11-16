MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$0.35 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

TSE LABS traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,195. MediPharm Labs has a 52 week low of C$0.23 and a 52 week high of C$1.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.58 million and a PE ratio of -0.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.39.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

