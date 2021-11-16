MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Rowe upped their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

MEIP opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 172.03% and a negative return on equity of 100.10%. Research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,094,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 27,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 31,961 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

