Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $247,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.0% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 386,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,760,000 after purchasing an additional 88,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $83.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $211.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

