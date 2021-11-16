Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Raised by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.08.

MRK opened at $83.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $211.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $2,211,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

